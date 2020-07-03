MPBSE 10th result 2020: Madhya Pradesh board Class 10 results to be announced on July 4 at mpresults.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be announcing the MP board Class 10th examination results at 12 noon on July 4.

The MPBSE officials will be releasing the Class 10 board exam results 2020 on their official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The results were supposed to be announced between June 25 to 30 but got delayed by a few days. The authorities had committed to a July first week result announcement thereafter.

One must note here, the MPBSE could not conduct the board examination of all the papers because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, as the situation worsened, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cancelled all the pending exams and directed the education board to award pass marks to all students on those papers.

More than 11 lakh candidates who wrote the MP board Class 10 exam 2020 can check their results on mpbse.nic.in, or mpresults.nic.in, by following the steps listed below:

Step 1. All MP board Class 10 students must first visit the official websites mentioned above, enter the required details such as roll number, etc., and log in.

Step 2. A fresh web page will display the name and the marks scored by the students in each subject.

Step 3. The students can download the result and keep a print-out ready for future use.

To check the MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020 directly on the phone, students can send an SMS to 56263 in the format MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER.