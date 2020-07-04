App
Jul 04, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MP Board MPBSE 10th result 2020 Live Updates | Results to be available at mpbse.nic.in from 12 noon today

MP Board Class 10th Results 2020 Live Updates: Students will be able to check their Class 10 board exam results 2020 on the MPBSE official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in at 12 noon on July 4


The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be announcing the MP board Class 10 examination results at 12 noon on July 4. Students will be able to check their Class 10 board exam results 2020 on the MPBSE official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Over 11 lakh candidates appeared for the MP board Class 10 exam this year. SK Chaurasia, public relations officer, MPBSE, said, “The MP board result will be announced on the basis of the best of three papers because two papers had been cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic.”

One must note here, the MPBSE could not conduct the board examination of all the papers because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, as the situation worsened, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cancelled all the pending exams and directed the education board to award pass marks to all students on those papers.
