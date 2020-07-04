MP Board MPBSE 10th result 2020 Live Updates | Results to be available at mpbse.nic.in from 12 noon today
MP Board Class 10th Results 2020 Live Updates: Students will be able to check their Class 10 board exam results 2020 on the MPBSE official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in at 12 noon on July 4
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will be announcing the MP board Class 10 examination results at 12 noon on July 4. Students will be able to check their Class 10 board exam results 2020 on the MPBSE official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
Over 11 lakh candidates appeared for the MP board Class 10 exam this year. SK Chaurasia, public relations officer, MPBSE, said, “The MP board result will be announced on the basis of the best of three papers because two papers had been cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic.”
Also Read: MP Board class 10 Result 2020: All you need to knowOne must note here, the MPBSE could not conduct the board examination of all the papers because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, as the situation worsened, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cancelled all the pending exams and directed the education board to award pass marks to all students on those papers.
MP Class 10 Board Results 2020: More than 11 lakh candidates who wrote the MP board Class 10 exam 2020 can check their results on mpbse.nic.in, or mpresults.nic.in, by following the steps listed below:
Step 1. All MP board Class 10 students must first visit the official websites mentioned above, enter the required details such as roll number, etc., and log in.
Step 2. A fresh web page will display the name and the marks scored by the students in each subject.
Step 3. The students can download the result and keep a print-out ready for future use.
To check the MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020 directly on the phone, students can send an SMS to 56263 in the format MPBSE10ROLLNUMBER.
MP Board Class 10 Results 2020: This year over 11 lakh students appeared for the final exams. In 2019, out of 11.32 lakh students that appeared,63.89 percent of students passed. Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 63.69 percent while 59.15 percent of boys managed to pass the exams. Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrakar were the Class 10 toppers in 2019 securing 499 marks out of 500.
11.5 lakh students have taken the exams, and this year, the results will be declared based on the best of three papers.
> Visit the official websites: https://www.mpbse.nic.in/ or https://www.mpresults.nic.in/
> Click on the results tab and enter your roll number and other details to login
> Your subject-wise results will load on a new webpage
> You can download the results for record
> Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results on third party sites such as www.indiaresults.com and www.examresults.net
> Students can also use the SMS facility and mobile app (MPBSE on Google Play) to check results.
