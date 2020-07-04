MP Board MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Karnika Mishra, 5 other girls secure first position

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared Class 10 exam results for 2020. Of the 15 students who secured the first position with 100 percent marks, 6 were girls. Their names (with districts) are Rajnandini Saxena (Ujjain), Kavita Lodhi (Indore), Muskaan Malviya (Vidisha), Devanshi Raghuvanshi(Vidisha), Karnika Mishra (Bhopal), and Vedika Vishwakarma (Raysen).

The overall pass percentage for the exam is 62.84 percent. With a pass percentage of 65.87 percent, girls outshone boys in the exam yet again. The pass percentage for boys was 60.09 percent.

Over 11 lakh candidates who appeared for the MP board Class 10 exam 2020 can check their results on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

The results were supposed to be announced between June 25 to 30 but got delayed by a few days. The authorities had committed to a July first week result announcement thereafter. One must note here, the MPBSE could not conduct the board examination of all the papers because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.