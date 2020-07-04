MP Board MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Girls outperform boys with 65.87% passing percentage

MP Board MPBSE 10th result 2020 results have been declared. The MP board result has been announced on the basis of the best of three papers because two papers had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Of the total students who appeared for the exam, a total of 62.84 percent students have passed.

Girls have outperformed boys in MP Board Class 10 exam. Pass percentage of girls is 65.87 percent while boys’ pass percent is 60.09 percent.

The details of this year's statistics are given below:

Total Number of Appeared students: 8,93,336

Total number of students passed: 5,60,474

Overall pass percentage: 62.84%

Total Boys appeared: 4,73,582

Boys pass percentage: 60.09%

Total girls appeared: 4,27,845

Girls pass percentage: 65.87%

In 2019, out of 11.32 lakh students that appeared,63.89 percent of students passed. Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 63.69 percent while 59.15 percent of boys managed to pass the exams. Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrakar were the Class 10 toppers in 2019 securing 499 marks out of 500.

Physical mark sheets will be provided to students once schools in Madhya Pradesh re-open. For the time being, students will be allowed to download and use the online 'provisional' mark sheet for further studies and college applications. Pass marks in the exams are 33 percent, while those scoring up to 45 percent will be awarded second division, and those with 60 percent will be awarded first division.

Students can check their results on mpbse.nic.in, or mpresults.nic.in.