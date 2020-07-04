MP Board MPBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Overall pass percentage at 62.84%

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared Class 10 exam results for 2020. The overall pass percentage for the exam is 62.84 percent. The pass percentage for girls was 65.87 percent, while that for boys was 60.09.

Over 11 lakh candidates who appeared for the MP board Class 10 exam 2020 can check their results on mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

The results were supposed to be announced between June 25 to 30 but got delayed by a few days. The authorities had committed to a July first week result announcement thereafter. One must note here, the MPBSE could not conduct the board examination of all the papers because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Later, as the situation worsened, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cancelled all pending exams and directed the education board to award pass marks to all students on those papers. As per media reports, MP Board Controller Balwant Verma has said that the MPBSE Class 12th board exam results 2020 will be announced by the end of July.