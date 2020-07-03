MP Board MBPSE 10th Result 2020: MP Class 10 result at 12 pm on July 4; how to check at mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE 10th Result 2020 will be declared by the MP Board or Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) at 12 pm on July 4. The results will be declared on the board's official website mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. This year nearly 10.50 lakhs students appeared for the MP Class 10 examination.

Here is how candidates can check MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020:

> Step 1: Visit the official websites mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in

> Step 2: Find and click on the link for MP 10th Result 2020

> Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

> Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and application number

> Step 5: Verify and Submit all the details on the website

> Step 6: Check your MP Board Result 2020 on the screen

> Step 7: Take a printout of the result scorecard for future reference.

The class 10 exams were conducted from March 3 but the pending exams got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on May 16 announced that the merit list for Class 10 students will be prepared on the basis of the marks they secured in the examinations that were conducted before the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The principal secretary of MPBSE Rashmi Arun Shami had earlier announced that the MP Board class 10 result 2020 is likely to be announced in the first week of July while the class 12th result will be declared in the third week of July. There is no final word yet on the date of the MP Board Class 12 result 2020.

Of over 11 lakh students who had taken the MPBSE class 10th exam in 2019, the pass percentage was at 63.89 percent.