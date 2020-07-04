App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2020 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MP Board class 10 Result 2020: When and where to check the results

11.5 lakh students have taken the exams, and this year, the results will be declared based on the best of three papers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 results today starting at 12 noon. 11.5 lakh students have taken the exams, and this year, the results will be declared based on the best of three papers.

SK Chaurasia, public relations officer, MPBSE, said, “The MP board result will be announced on the basis of the best of three papers because two papers had been cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic.”

The results will be declared on the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in at 12 noon.

Additionally, the website could experiences crashes because of the number of students trying to check their results. In that case, alternate websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.net can also be used.

Close

Students can also use the SMS facility and mobile app (MPBSE on Google Play) to check results.

Here is how you can check you results once declared:
> Visit the official websites: https://www.mpbse.nic.in/ or https://www.mpresults.nic.in/
> Click on the results tab and enter your roll number and other details to login
> Your subject-wise results will load on a new webpage
> You can download the results for record
> Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results on third party sites such as www.indiaresults.com and www.examresults.net>Students can also use the SMS facility and mobile app (MPBSE on Google Play) to check results
First Published on Jul 4, 2020 08:35 am

tags #India #Madhya Pradesh board exams #MPBSE

