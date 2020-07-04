App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MP Board class 10 Result 2020: All you need to know

After the results are announced students can go to the official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic to check their results. However, due to the high traffic the sites could experience issues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Madhya Pradesh Board Results are all set to go live today at 12 noon. Students will be able to check their results on the official websites.

After the results are announced students can go to the official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic to check their results. However, due to the high traffic the sites could experience issues.

Follow our LIVE blog on the MP Class 10 Board Results 2020

In that case, students can also go to examresults.net and indiaresults.net to check results. There is also an SMS facility and an official app - MPBSE on Google Play – where students can search for results.

Also Read | MP Board class 10 Result 2020: When and where to check the results

This year over 11 lakh students appeared for the final exams. In 2019, out of 11.32 lakh students that appeared,63.89 percent of students passed. Girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 63.69 percent while 59.15 percent of boys managed to pass the exams. Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrakar were the Class 10 toppers in 2019 securing 499 marks out of 500.
First Published on Jul 4, 2020 09:29 am

