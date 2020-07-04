MP Board class 10 Result 2020: All you need to know

The Madhya Pradesh Board Results are all set to go live today at 12 noon. Students will be able to check their results on the official websites.

After the results are announced students can go to the official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic to check their results. However, due to the high traffic the sites could experience issues.

In that case, students can also go to examresults.net and indiaresults.net to check results. There is also an SMS facility and an official app - MPBSE on Google Play – where students can search for results.

This year over 11 lakh students appeared for the final exams. In 2019, out of 11.32 lakh students that appeared,63.89 percent of students passed. Girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 63.69 percent while 59.15 percent of boys managed to pass the exams. Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrakar were the Class 10 toppers in 2019 securing 499 marks out of 500.