MP Board class 10 Result 2020: All you need to know

The Madhya Pradesh Board Results are all set to go live today at 12 noon. Students will be able to check their results on the official websites.
After the results are announced students can go to the official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic to check their results. However, due to the high traffic the sites could experience issues.Follow our LIVE blog on the MP Class 10 Board Results 2020
In that case, students can also go to examresults.net and indiaresults.net to check results. There is also an SMS facility and an official app - MPBSE on Google Play – where students can search for results.
