App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

MOSPI orders revamp, merges NSSO, CSO into NSO

The order did not speak anything about the National Statistical Commission (NSC), which was overseeing statistical works in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Statistics and Programme Implementation has decided to merge the Central Statistics Office (CSO) and the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) into National Statistical Office (NSO) in a major restructuring move.

The ministry in an order issued on May 23 regarding the restructuring of the ministry (MOSPI), stated, "In order to streamline and strengthen the present nodal function of MOSPI with respect to Indian official statistics system and bring in more synergy by integrating its administrative functions within the ministry."

According to the order, Statistical Wing, comprising the NSO with constituents as the CSO and the NSSO, to be an integral part of the main ministry.

It stated that the NSO would be headed by Secretary Statistics and Programme Implementation, with various divisions reporting to the Secretary through Director Generals (DGs).

related news

The CSO headed by a DG brings out macro economic data like economic (GDP) growth data, industrial production and inflation.

The NSSO conducts large-scale surveys and brings out reports on health, education, household expenditure and other social and economic indicators. The NSSO and the CSO were functioning independently.

The MOSPI order also stated that with the reorganisation of the CSO and the NSSO within NSO as part of the main ministry, the administrative functions will be streamlined with the involvement of DG level officers in administrative and overall coordination of the ministry.

The Data Processing Division (DPD) of the present NSSO would be renamed Data Quality Assurance Division (DQAD) and have the responsibility to bring out quality improvements in survey data, as well in data of non-survey source like Economic Census and administrative statistics (provided by various department or bodies).

The Field Operation Division (FOD) of the present NSSO will be subordinate office of the MOSPI, and all other divisions of present CSO, NSSO and the administrative wing to exist as division of the ministry.

However, the order did not speak anything about the National Statistical Commission (NSC), which was overseeing statistical works in India.

The government had set up the NSC through a resolution on June 1, 2005. The setting up of the NSC followed the decision of the Union Cabinet to accept the recommendations of the Rangarajan Commission, which reviewed the Indian Statistical System in 2001.

The NSC was constituted on July 12, 2006 with a mandate to evolve policies, priorities and standards in statistical matters. The NSC has four Members besides a Chairperson, each having specialization and experience in specified statistical fields.

Earlier in January this year, two non-governmental members of the NSC PC Mohanan and JV Meenakshi had put in their papers because they were reportedly disappointed over the way the government had sidelined them.

Mohanan was the acting chairman of the NSC while Meenakshi was a member of the commission.

When contacted, Mohanan refused to comment on the MOSPI restructuring, saying "the order is not clear".

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 26, 2019 10:30 am

tags #Business #CSO #India #NSO #NSSO

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

First look! Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titl ...

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match at ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Taking Wickets Will be a Challenge When It’s No ...

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Vows to Stop Islamic State Terroris ...

One Child Killed, 14 Injured After Theatre Stage Collapses in China

I'm Here to be an Actor, not a Superstar, Says Mithila Palkar

Monaco GP: Ferrari Boss Admits of Miscalculation That Left Leclerc Hop ...

After Being Thrown Out of Whatsapp Group, MLA Alka Lamba Wants to Quit ...

Rahul's Absence, 60 Amethi Trips: In Garden of Dying Hopes, How Smriti ...

Korea Series Win Vital for FIH Women's Series Finals Preparation: Indi ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.