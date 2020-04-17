Moratorium period excluded from NPA classification: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

On March 27, the RBI had announced a three-month moratorium on term loans repayments of which were due between March 1 and May 31.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on April 17 said the moratorium period will be excluded from the classification of non-performing assets (NPAs).
On March 27, the central bank had announced a three-month moratorium on term loans whose installments were due between March 1 and May 31.
First Published on Apr 17, 2020 10:46 am