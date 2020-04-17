App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moratorium period excluded from NPA classification: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

On March 27, the RBI had announced a three-month moratorium on term loans repayments of which were due between March 1 and May 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
RBI (Image: PTI)
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on April 17 said the moratorium period will be excluded from the classification of non-performing assets (NPAs).

On March 27, the central bank had announced a three-month moratorium on term loans whose installments were due between March 1 and May 31.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 10:46 am

tags #Economy #India #RBI

