App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monuments run by Rajasthan govt to be open from June 1: Official

The monuments, except for the ones falling in containment zones and curfew areas, will be opened four days a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) for the first two weeks with social distancing protocols to be properly followed, Director of the archaeology and museum department, Prakash Chandra Sharma, said.

PTI
representative image
representative image

Monuments coming under the archaeology and museum department of Rajasthan will reopen for tourists across the state from June 1 in areas that do not fall under containment zones and curfew areas, an official said on Saturday.

The monuments, except for the ones falling in containment zones and curfew areas, will be opened four days a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) for the first two weeks with social distancing protocols to be properly followed, Director of the archaeology and museum department, Prakash Chandra Sharma, said.

The monuments will be open from 9 am to 2 pm in the first week and from 9 am to 1 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm in the second week.

Close

From the third week onwards, the monuments will be open to tourists daily.

related news

Entry to 32 monuments out of the total 342 monuments under the department's functioning is ticketed but it will be free in the first and second week while 50 percent of the ticket amount will be charged from the third week onwards, he added.

“The decision was taken to restart tourism activities in the state. Social distancing, sanitisation and other arrangements in view of the coronavirus pandemic will be ensured,” Sharma said.

Apart from reopening the monuments, it was also decided to restart performances by folk artists inside the monuments and all the officials have been issued instructions for making the arrangements.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 30, 2020 03:53 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Monuments #Rajasthan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lockdown 5.0 | Hotels, restaurants to reopen from June 8; health ministry to issue SOP soon

Lockdown 5.0 | Hotels, restaurants to reopen from June 8; health ministry to issue SOP soon

Lockdown 5.0 | Government extends lockdown in containment areas till June 30

Lockdown 5.0 | Government extends lockdown in containment areas till June 30

Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout

Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.