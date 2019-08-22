App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 10:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mines Tribunal stays Karnataka's move to cancel NMDC's mining lease

The Karnataka government had earlier withdrawn the extension of the mininglease granted to the mine in November 2018 for a 20 year period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre's Mines Tribunal has kept in abeyance the cancellation of the mining lease of Donimalai iron ore mine by the Karnataka Government extended to the state owned NMDC Limited.

The Karnataka government had earlier withdrawn the extension of the mininglease granted to the mine in November 2018 for a 20 year period.

Challenging the state governments decision, the PSU moved the Mines Tribunal, which heard the petition on August 21 and stayed the Order.

Close

"The said Stay Order would prohibit the Government of Karnataka to take any furtheraction regarding mining lease or initiate auction process of Donimalai mine," the National Mineral Development Corporation said in a statement last night.

related news

NMDC was earlier in legal battle with the Karnataka government over the issue of imposition of 80 per cent premium on the sale price of the iron ore extracted from Donimalai Mines.

However the Karnataka High Court last month set aside the governments move.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 10:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.