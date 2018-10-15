App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#MeToo: All about the movement in under 3 minutes

Know all about the #MeToo movement in under 3 minutes in this video.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With several cases of #MeToo surfacing against individuals on social media, companies are not just strengthening background verification of prospective recruits, but are also reopening cases to avoid any legal liabilities.

This will mean greater scrutiny of the behavior of potential hires, both senior and junior. Companies can be pulled up for inaction against employee misconduct as well.

The #Metoo movement took shape in India earlier this month after actress Tanushree Dutta accused co-star Nana Patekar of inappropriate behaviour while shooting for a film. Since then many individuals have been called out on social media over alleged sexual harassment.

First Published on Oct 13, 2018 08:36 am

