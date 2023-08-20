English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Met warns of heavy rain in Himachal from August 22-24

    The Met also warned of moderate risk of flash floods in catchment areas of Chamba and Mandi districts and predicted a wet spell till August 26.

    PTI
    August 20, 2023 / 09:56 PM IST
    BJP National President JP Nadda visits on August 20 the site where a Shiv temple collapsed after a landslide occurred on August 14 (PTI Photo)

    BJP National President JP Nadda visits on August 20 the site where a Shiv temple collapsed after a landslide occurred on August 14 (PTI Photo)

    The Met office in Shimla has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh from August 22-24 and 'yellow alert' for heavy rain on August 21, even as the monsoon remained subdued in the state.

    Isolated parts of the state witnessed light rain on Sunday, it said.

    The Met also warned of moderate risk of flash floods in catchment areas of Chamba and Mandi districts and predicted a wet spell till August 26.

    Heavy rain can result in landslides, flash floods and increased water levels in rivers and drains, besides causing damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings, the weather office said.

    PTI
    Tags: #flash floods #Himachal flash floods #Himachal Pradesh #Himachal pradesh rains
    first published: Aug 20, 2023 09:56 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!