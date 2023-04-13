Meeting to strengthen US-India relations on April 26 at US Capitol

The Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans has announced a meeting to strengthen US-India partnership by bringing key stakeholders together.

To be held on April 26 at the US Capitol, the meet has bipartisan support and has gained momentum in the past decade.

"I am very excited that leading members of the Indian American community, senior members of the Congress, critical Administration leaders and foreign policy experts will be convening on April 26 to chart out a comprehensive strategy for strengthening US-India partnership," Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna told PTI.

Khanna, who is co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus, is instrumental in organising the first of its kind India-US meeting at the US Congress.

Eminent Indian Americans from across the country have been invited for the meet.

The US' new ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, is flying back from New Delhi to address the event along with his Indian counterpart Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Among other key participants are Deputy Secretary of State Rich Verma, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, along with the two co-chairs of the India Caucus, Congressman Ro Khanna and Mike Waltz.