Massive fire breaks out at Hindustan Petroleum plant in Visakhapatnam

Smoke billowing out of HPCL plant (Image: ANI)

A massive fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh around 3 pm on May 25. Five fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far and the cause of the fire remains unknown as yet.



Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam. District fire tenders being rushed to the spot. The cause of the incident yet to be ascertained. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/n8JNfEqslx

All workers have been moved out of the HPCL unit that caught fire and officials have reportedly said that preliminary investigation suggests the massive fire was caused by a pipeline blast at the crude distillation unit (CDU).

The 1,66,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vizag refinery has three crude units. Following the incident, Hindustan Petroleum shut down the 70,000 bpd crude unit at its Vizag refinery.

Several videos of the mishap have been shared on Twitter, in which thick smoke can be seen billowing out of the HPCL Visakhapatnam plant.

Speaking about the incident, DCP Aishwarya Rastogi told news agency ANI: "As per information, a blast was reported at Unit-3 plant in HPCL. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. More fire tenders are being rushed. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained."Giving out further details of the fire mishap, HPCL tweeted: "A fire incident occurred in one of the crude processing units of HPCL’s Visakh Refinery at 3 pm on 25th May 2021. Safety measures & firefighting was activated immediately. The fire has been extinguished. There is no casualty and no risk to the public. Other Refinery operations are normal."