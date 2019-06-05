App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manipur cabinet to be reshuffled this month, says chief minister Biren Singh

Singh also said that the reshuffling will be based on various parameters such as a minister's performance, discipline, loyalty to the party and the leadership.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on June 6 said that a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards this month.

The chief minister said this to the media on the sidelines of a World Environment Day programme at Hundung village in Ukhrul district.

Singh also said that the reshuffling will be based on various parameters such as a minister's performance, discipline, loyalty to the party and the leadership.

Close

The chief minister also said that about 40 percent of the ministers in the previous NDA government were dropped after the BJP came to power at the Centre, for the second consecutive time.

Those ministers were dropped on the basis of their performances, discipline, loyalty to the party and the leadership, Singh claimed.

Similarly, a minister's performance and the results of various projects undertaken by him/her in the state will be assessed, Singh said, adding, the assessment will be carried out both by the state and the central leaders.

Asked whether the Naga People's Front (NPF), one of the coalition partners of BJP-led Manipur government, will go along with his government, Singh said that the NPF supported the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre recently, therefore the party would go along with him in Manipur.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #Biren SIngh #India #Manipur

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.