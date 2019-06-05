Manipur cabinet to be reshuffled this month, says chief minister Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on June 6 said that a cabinet reshuffle is on the cards this month.

The chief minister said this to the media on the sidelines of a World Environment Day programme at Hundung village in Ukhrul district.

Singh also said that the reshuffling will be based on various parameters such as a minister's performance, discipline, loyalty to the party and the leadership.

The chief minister also said that about 40 percent of the ministers in the previous NDA government were dropped after the BJP came to power at the Centre, for the second consecutive time.

Those ministers were dropped on the basis of their performances, discipline, loyalty to the party and the leadership, Singh claimed.

Similarly, a minister's performance and the results of various projects undertaken by him/her in the state will be assessed, Singh said, adding, the assessment will be carried out both by the state and the central leaders.

Asked whether the Naga People's Front (NPF), one of the coalition partners of BJP-led Manipur government, will go along with his government, Singh said that the NPF supported the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre recently, therefore the party would go along with him in Manipur.