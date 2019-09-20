Major fire at Haldia Petrochemical's unit; 15 injured

The police officer could not say whether workers are trapped inside the unit.
A major fire broke out at the naphtha cracker unit of the Haldia Petrochemicals Limited here on September 20 injuring 15 people, a senior police officer said.
The blaze that broke out at 11.15 am, was yet to be brought under control, Purba Medinipur Superintendent of Police V Solomon Nesakumar said.
The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.
The condition of three of the injured is "very serious", while the rest have suffered "moderate burns" the SP said. Some of the injured were being brought to Kolkata for treatment, he said.
The police officer could not say whether workers are trapped inside the unit.District Magistrate Partha Ghosh said, "I am not aware of the incident. I am busy with other things."