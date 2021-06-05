Maharashtra's 5-level unlock plan: Restaurants, malls to reopen - here's all you need to know

Maharashtra governemnt's 5-level unlock plan will be implemented from June 7. File Image: AFP

The Maharashtra government on June 4 announced 5-level unlock plan based on COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds. In the late-night order, the state government said that districts in Level 1 will have minimum restrictions, while lockdown-like curbs will be imposed in districts falling in the Level 5 category.

The new order will be implemented from June 7.

As per the order, cities like Mumbai and satellite towns, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Aurangabad, Solapur and Nagpur will be treated as administrative units.

Here's all you need to know about Maharashtra's 5-level unlock plan:

Level 1 - Districts with less than 5 percent weekly positivity rate and less than 25 percent occupancy rate of oxygen beds

In these districts, malls, theatres and all shops can resume normal operations. Similarly, restaurants, and other economic and recreational activities, including gyms and salons, will also be allowed to operate in Level 1 districts.

Train services and other public transport services will also remain functional. The state has also allowed marriage, funerals and other social gatherings without restrictions in Level 1 areas.

Manufacturing and other industries can resume operations in Level 1.

Level 2 - Districts with more than 5 percent weekly positivity rate and between 25 and 40 percent occupancy rate of oxygen beds

In level 2, both essential and non-essential shops can open regularly, while malls and theatres and reopen with 50 percent capacity.

Similarly, restaurants can also remain open for dine-in with 50 percent capacity, while train services will be functional for essential and medical staff.

Parks, private and government offices can function regularly. Indoor games will be permitted from 5 am to 9 pm while outdoor games can take place the entire day.

There will be no cap on funerals. Society meetings and elections can take place at 50 percent capacity. Construction, agriculture, e-commerce activities can go on as per regular timings.

Gyms and salons can operate at 50 percent capacity with prior appointments. Inter-district travel will be regular and manufacturing will be allowed without any restrictions.

Level 3 - Districts with between 5 and 10 percent weekly positivity rate and more than 40 percent occupancy rate of oxygen beds

Mumbai falls under the Level 3 category, BMC commissioner said. In Level 3, shops dealing with essential items can open till 4 pm, while those selling non-essential items are permitted till 4 pm on weekdays. Malls, theatres will remain shut in Level 3 districts.

Similarly, restaurants can operate at 50 percent dining capacity till 4 pm and thereafter be open for only deliveries.

Local trains will operate only for people belonging to the essential services category. Public places and parks can remain open from 5 am to 9 pm.

Private offices can be open on all days till 4 pm. Government office attendance will be restricted to 50 percent. Sports activities will be allowed from 5 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 9 pm.

Social gatherings will have 50 percent attendance; marriages can have up to 50 persons and funerals can be attended by a maximum of 20 people.

Society meetings and election rallies can have 50 per cent attendance. Construction sites will have in site workers and no labourers will be allowed to step out after 4 pm.

Salons and gyms can open at 50 percent capacity and clients will be allowed by appointments only. In public transport, no standing will be permitted.

Level 4 - Districts with weekly positivity rate between 10 and 20 percent and oxygen bed occupancy of more than 60 percent

In districts falling under Level 4, only essential shops will be allowed to open till 4 pm. Malls, theatres, single screens and auditoriums will be closed and restaurants can only open for takeaways and deliveries.

No movement of people will be allowed after 5 pm on weekends. People belonging to the exempted category will only be allowed in private offices and government offices can operate at 25 percent capacity.

Outdoor sports will be allowed from 5 am to 9 pm on weekdays. Social gatherings has been prohibited and marriages shall not have more than 25 people, while attendees for funerals have been capped at 20.

Agricultural activities will be allowed till 4 pm and e-commerce deliveries of only essential items will be allowed.

Salons and gyms will be allowed at 50 percent capacity and only for vaccinated customers. Moreover, only 50 percent of passengers will be allowed in public transports.

Level 5 - Districts with weekly positivity rate of more than 20 percent and oxygen bed occupancy of more than 75 percent

For districts in Level 5, near-lockdown like restrictions will continue.

Like Level 4, only essential shops can remain open till 4 pm. Theatres and malls will remain closed. Restaurants will be open only for deliveries. Gyms and salons will be closed and public transport can run at 50 percent capacity.

Train services will be limited for medical staff and parks will remain closed.

Private offices will be operational only for people belonging to the exempted categories and government offices will be allowed to function at 15 percent capacity.

Funerals can have a maximum of 20 people. Construction will be allowed with on-site labour and agricultural shops will be allowed till 4 pm.