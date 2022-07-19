English
    Maharashtra: Six injured after single-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi

    The incident took place around 7 am when a building in Panjrapole locality, which was unoccupied, collapsed on an adjacent structure, in which the victims were asleep, the official said.

    PTI
    July 19, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)


    At least six persons were injured after a single-storey building collapsed on another structure in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Tuesday, an official from the fire brigade said.


    The building, which was 35 years old, had been declared dangerous and occupants had vacated it, he said. Local firemen and a disaster control team rushed to the scene and cleared the debris and pulled out people who were trapped, he said.

    The injured have been admitted to the government hospital at Bhiwandi and their condition is said to be stable, the official added.

