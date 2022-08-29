English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Maharashtra sees 2,337 swine flu cases, 98 deaths between January 1- August 28; people told to celebrate Ganesh festivities cautiously

    These cases have been recorded in 19 districts, led by Pune with 770 cases and 33 deaths

    PTI
    August 29, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST

    Maharashtra has recorded 2,337 swine flu cases and 98 deaths between January 1 and August 28 this year, prompting the state health department on Monday to appeal to people to exercise caution while taking part in Ganesh festivities.

    These cases have been recorded in 19 districts, led by Pune with 770 cases and 33 deaths, it said.

    Mumbai has seen 348 cases and three deaths, while these figures are 474 and 14 respectively for neighbouring Thane, an official said. Kolhapur recorded 159 cases and 13 fatalities during this period. "The state has reported 2,337 swine flu cases and 98 deaths during the period from Jan 1 to August 28 this year. In the background of rising swine flu cases, people must celebrate the festival with care," he said.

    He said people suffering from influenza-like illness should avoid public places, while those with high risk conditions must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour at public functions.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ganesh Chahturthi #Maharashtra #swine flu
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 08:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.