Madras HC calls for EC-like autonomy for CBI, asks Centre to release 'caged parrot'

The Madras HC has said funds required by CBI should be allocated in the Budget within a year and facilities provided so that the agency could be "equated" with the FBI and Scotland Yard

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be an autonomous body like the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), the Madras High Court said on August 17.

"This order is an attempt to release the Caged Parrot (CBI)," NDTV quoted the court as saying, as it issued a host of directives to the Centre.

"The Government of India is directed to consider and take a decision for the enactment of a separate Act giving statutory status with more powers and jurisdiction to CBI at the earliest... the Central government shall make CBI independent with functional autonomy without administrative control of the government," a bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi said.

While hearing a plea seeking CBI probe into an alleged ponzi scheme in Tamil Nadu, the bench said, "The director of the CBI shall be given powers as that of the Secretary to the Government and shall directly report to the Minister/Prime Minister without going through DoPT."

The order said that funds required for the CBI should be allocated in the Budget within a year. It also said that basic infrastructure, constructions, residential facilities and technical facilities required by the CBI

should be completed within six weeks.

"Facilities for the premier agency have to be enhanced so that it could be equated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of United States of America and Scotland Yard of United Kingdom," the court was quoted as saying by the report.
Tags: #CBI #Central Bureau of Investigation #India #Madras High Court
first published: Aug 18, 2021 10:49 am

