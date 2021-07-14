Madhya Pradesh to reopen schools for classes 11 and 12 from July 26; CM says 'situation is under control'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Amid dipping COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has decided to reopen schools at 50 percent capacity from July 26. The chief minister on July 14 announced that school for class 11 and 12 will reopen from July 26.

"Students have been sitting at home for so many days now. Markets are open now and even the movement of people has started. Children are also visiting markets. Therefore, the state government also feels that the schools should reopen from the week starting July 26. The classes for 11 and 12 will be started with half capacity," Chouhan said.

He said the classes will be held on alternate days for each batch of students. "One batch of students will attend classes on the first day and another one the next day," he said.

He also said that the state government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and if the public follows COVID-appropriate behaviour, the government will start the process of reopening classes 9 and 10, then classes 6 to 8, and finally primary classes.

Chouhan said that the COVID-19 situation is under control in Madhya Pradesh. "At present, MP is reporting around 20 positive cases and active case is around 250," he said.

He also said that preparations are being done to deal with a possible third wave.

Madhya Pradesh reported 23 COVID-19 cases on July 13 and two deaths, taking the tally of infections to 7,91,583 and the toll to 10,508, as per the state health department.