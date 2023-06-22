LTIMindtree's generative AI platform Canvas.ai to accelerate enterprises' concept-to-value journey

LTIMindtree introduces Canvas.ai, an innovative generative AI platform, revolutionizing enterprise concept-to-value realization. (Image: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has unveiled Canvas.ai, a groundbreaking generative AI platform aimed at expediting the journey from concept to value for enterprises. Built on a robust and well-architected framework, Canvas.ai empowers clients to responsibly build, manage, and utilize generative AI solutions.

The platform's innovative design is poised to enhance business innovation and engineering productivity by enabling enterprises to quickly initiate and scale generative AI capabilities. With a focus on ethical use, sustainability, privacy, and security, Canvas.ai effectively handles proprietary and industry-specific data. Its architecture caters to three key personas: creators who develop generative AI solutions, admins who oversee management, and users who consume governed generative AI solutions.

Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director at LTIMindtree, highlighted the significance of generative AI in driving autonomous enterprises forward. Through their 4E model of Educate, Experience, Explore, and Employ, LTIMindtree remains committed to assisting clients in adopting and adapting to generative AI methodologies. Several global clients have already embraced Canvas.ai to address unique business requirements during their digital transformation journey.

Nachiket Deshpande, COO at LTIMindtree, emphasized that clients leveraging Canvas.ai will gain access to the company's partnerships, including leading Large Language Model (LLM) providers and an ecosystem of accelerators, domain-specific solutions, and future-ready talent. The platform's design promotes standardization while accommodating upgrades to generative AI technology, thereby improving efficiency and reducing long-term infrastructure and operating costs.

Canvas.ai offers clients up to a 40-50 percent reduction in time and effort for app modernization and cloud migration programs. With its explainable AI and security-first approach, the platform addresses the ethical implications of generative AI adoption. It aids organizations in complying with data regulations, minimizing unintended bias, ensuring transparency across the business supply chain, and facilitating responsible and mindful innovation.

Canvas.ai is now available globally through LTIMindtree's Generative AI Studios, situated in various locations including the US, Europe, and India. As a digital transformation partner to over 700 clients, LTIMindtree leverages its extensive domain and technology expertise, coupled with a talent pool of more than 84,000 professionals, to drive superior business outcomes in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.