LPG Price Hike! Commercial cooking gas cylinders gets costlier by Rs 266

The commercial LPG cylinders were earlier priced at Rs 1,734 each, news agency ANI reported, adding that as of now the price of domestic cylinders remains at 899.50. (Representative image)

Commercial cooking gas price on November 1 was increased by Rs 266 with immediate effect. With the latest price hike, the price of a 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder will now cost Rs 2000.50 in Delhi. However, the price of domestic cylinders remains the same.

The cylinders were earlier priced at Rs 1,734 each in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. In Mumbai, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder is now Rs 1,950. In Kolkata, it is of Rs 2,073.50, while in Chennai now a 19 kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,133.

LPG rates for domestic cylinders were last hiked by Rs 15 each on October 6, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Currently, cooking gas costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai, and Rs 926 in Kolkata. This is the rate that domestic households who are entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates, poor households that got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme and industrial users pay.

In a related development, the Centre on October 27 said it plans to allow retail sale of small LPG cylinders as well as offer financial services through fair price shops as part of its measures to enhance the financial viability of these outlets.

These issues were discussed in a virtual meeting with state governments chaired by Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey. Representatives from the ministries of electronics and IT; finance; and petroleum and natural gas also attended the meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)