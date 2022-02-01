MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Lottery Sambad Result February 1: 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery winners to be announced at 4 pm

    Lottery Sambad Result: The first prize winner of this lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. While the fifth prize is Rs 120, the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
    Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' are announced every Sunday at 4 pm. (Representative Image)

    Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangasree Ichamati' are announced every Sunday at 4 pm. (Representative Image)

    Lottery Sambad Result February 1: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of its 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery on February 1 at 4 pm. The results can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

    The first prize winner of this lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. While the fifth prize is Rs 120, the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

    Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' are announced every Tuesday at 4 pm.

    Here is how you can check the results:

    Go to the official website of Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in.

    Close

    Related stories

    Look for 'Lottery Sambad Result 1.2.2022 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' 4.00 pm result and click on it.

    View the West Bengal State Lottery result.

    Things to know:

    If a holder's ticket matches the winning number, the winner will have to present the ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

    The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the result.

    After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed.

    The winning amount will be handed over after deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

    West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

    Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

    Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

    Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

    Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

    Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

    Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

    Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha #India #lottery #Lottery Sambad #west bengal
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 08:10 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.