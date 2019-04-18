Lok Sabha election Phase 2 LIVE: Voting to begin in 95 constituencies shortly

Battle for Odisha

Simultaneous elections will also be held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik is contesting from his home turf Hinjili in Ganjam district and Bijepur in Bargarh.

Know Your Leader | Naveen Patnaik: Known as 'Mr Clean', Odisha CM gunning for 5th straight term

Among others, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Oram of the BJP, BJD's Rajya Sabha MPs Prasanna Acharya and Achyut Samant, BJP nominee and three-time MP Kharabela Swain are in the fray in the Lok Sabha polls.

Even though security was heightened, Maoists gunned down a polling officer in Kandhamal district of Odisha Wednesday when she was leading a team of poll personnel to a booth in Phulbani assembly segment.

Odisha Assembly Polls 2019: CM for 19 years, Naveen Patnaik looks to nip BJP's ambitions in the bud