November 11, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

Elon Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit

- Two weeks after purchasing the company for $44 billion, Musk warned Twitter employees on a conference call that he could not rule out bankruptcy, Bloomberg news reported.

- Musk during his first call said that the company can lose billions of dollars in the upcoming fiscal year.

- He earlier claimed that the company is losing over four million dollars daily in part due to advertisers leaving after he took charge.

- Two executives – Yoel Roth and Robin Wheeler – who moderated a Twitter Spaces chat with Musk have resigned, sources told Reuters.

- Twitter's chief security officer Lea Kissner tweeted that she had quit.

- Chief privacy officer Damien Kieran and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty have also resigned.

- These resignations potentially put Twitter at risk of violating regulatory orders, according to US Federal Trade Commission