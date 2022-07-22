Live News: VP Naidu meets Murmu, compliments on her thumping victory

VP Naidu meets Murmu, compliments on her thumping victory
-Presidential poll results: VP Naidu meets Murmu, compliments on her thumping victory
(ANI)
Live News Updates July 22: Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog
-Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests over price rise
-The Election Commission will on Friday issue a 'certificate of election' to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu who has emerged victorious in the presidential poll.
-CBSE announced
VP Naidu meets Murmu, compliments on her thumping victory
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Sri Lanka PM Dinesh Gunawardena's parents fought in India's freedom struggle
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by Opposition over price rise
I thank those not in NDA but voted for Droupadi Murmu: Anurag Thakur
Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena appointed Sri Lanka's Prime Minister
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu meets President-elect Droupadi Murmu
92.71% students pass CBSE class 12 board exams, girls outshine boys by 3.29%
Girls outshine boys with pass percentage of 94.54% in class 12 CBSE results
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces Class 12 results
BJP MP Ravi Kishan to introduce private members' bill on population control
Droupadi Murmu a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor: PM Modi
Delhi-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Patna after bomb hoax, one detained
Olympic star Neeraj Chopra qualifies for maiden World Championships final
Election Commission to issue certificate of election to Droupadi Murmu today
VP Naidu meets Murmu, compliments on her thumping victory
-Presidential poll results: VP Naidu meets Murmu, compliments on her thumping victory
(ANI)
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
-Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests over price rise
(PTI)
Dinesh Guwardena sworn in as 15th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
-Veteran Politician Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as 15th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka
(ANI)
Live News Updates July 22: Sri Lanka PM Dinesh Gunawardena's parents fought in India's freedom struggle
-The Prime Minister’s father Philip and mother Kusuma had sneaked into India after escaping from Sri Lanka (then a British colony, Ceylon) during the Second World War, according to a report by News18.
-They had joined the underground activists who were fighting for freedom and evaded arrest for some time. In 1943, both of them were captured by British intelligence who kept them at the Arthur Road jail in Bombay. After a year, they were deported to Sri Lanka and released only after the end of the war.
Read More Here
Live News Updates July 22: Delhi LG VK Saxena orders CBI probe into alleged violation of excise policy
-Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has recommended a CBI investigation into the alleged violations of the Delhi Excise Policy and "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also in charge of the excise
department.
-The CBI inquiry was recommended after a recent report by the Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.
-Sisodia's role is under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licensees for the year 2021-22, sources in the LG office told ANI.
Live News Updates July 22: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by Opposition over price rise
-Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon over ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation and misuse of Central agencies.
-Lok Sabha also adjourned until noon today amid protests on price rise by opposition parties. Parliamentary affairs minister says government ready for discussion when finance minister returns after her health recovers.
-''I congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her win. I thank those who were not in NDA but voted for her. They rose above their party for the welfare of the country. Seeing a tribal woman rise to the highest post is a welcome sight,'' said Union Minister, Anurag Thakur
Live News Updates July 22: Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena appointed Sri Lanka's Prime Minister
-Senior politician Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday took over as Sri Lanka's prime minister as President Ranil Wickremesinghe swore in his new Cabinet.
-A stalwart of Sri Lankan politics, Gunawardena, 73. earlier served as the foreign minister and education minister. He was appointed as Home Minister in April by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
-The prime minister's post fell vacant after Wickremesinghe, 73, was on Thursday sworn in as the country's eighth president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and then resigned as president.
-Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu meets President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi (ANI/Twitter)
Live News Updates July 22: 92.71% students pass CBSE class 12 board exams, girls outshine boys by 3.29%
-The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday declared its class 12 results in which 92.71 per cent students have cleared the exam. Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, the CBSE said.
-Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said. In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22.
CBSE Class 12 results | Girls outshine boys with overall pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys secured 91.25% pic.twitter.com/cZqXQEyfAp— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022
Live News Updates July 22: Girls outshine boys with pass percentage of 94.54% in class 12 CBSE results
-Girls outshine boys with overall pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys secured 91.25%, according to news agency ANI