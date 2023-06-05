English
    June 05, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

    Go First case LIVE: NCLT to shortly hear plea by three Go First lessors

    Go First case LIVE: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will shortly today hear applications by three Go First aircraft lessors for repossession of the aircraft leased to the cash-strapped airline over non-payment of dues.

    Stay tuned for all latest business and political updates.

      File image of a parked Go First aircraft
    • June 05, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

      Wrestlers' Protest LIVE: Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh resumes work as OSD in Railways, says ANI report


      Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh told ANI that she met Union Home Minister Amit Shah,she said, "It was a normal conversation, we have only one demand and that is to arrest him (Brij Bhushan Singh). I have not stepped back from the protest, I have resumed my work as OSD in Railways. I want to clarify that we will keep protesting until we get justice. We will not step back. She (minor girl) has not taken back any FIR, all this is fake"

    • June 05, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

      Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary comments on Bhagalpur bridge collapse


      Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary commented on the Bhagalpur bridge collapse incident and said, "Nitish Kumar, you should either get the investigation done by a sitting judge of the High Court or the CBI".

    • June 05, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

      Excise Policy case LIVE: Delhi HC allows former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife


      -The Delhi High Court has granted AAP politician and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia permission to visit his ailing wife. Manish Sisodia will be transported to his apartment or hospital.
      -According to the court, he should be transferred to the hospital/residence between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

    • June 05, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

      Indo-US Defence Talks LIVE: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III talks about formal launch of Indus-X joint project 


      -Talking about the Indus-X project US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III said that he looks forwards to the formal launch of the collaboration at the time of Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Washington.
      -The US Defence Secretary also mentioned that he and Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh discussed ways to increase information sharing, as well as new initiatives to improve maritime cooperation, including in the undersea domain.
      -"We discuss ways to increase information sharing, as well as new initiatives to improve maritime cooperation, including in the undersea domain. We also recently celebrated the launch of our first defence space and artificial intelligence dialogue, and that will help us work more closely together in emerging domains," US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III said

    • June 05, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

      Excise Policy case LIVE


      Delhi HC refuses to grant interim bail to Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

    • June 05, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST

      News Alert


      Varanasi’s MP MLA court awards life imprisonment to jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari in 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case

    • June 05, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

      India-US bilateral defence talks LIVE: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III addresses the media


      Talking about the defence ties between India and US, "US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III said,"India-US global strategic partnership has continued to rapidly grow. India-US partnership is the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific. We have established an ambitious roadmap for US-India defence industrial cooperation"

    • June 05, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

      India-US bilateral defence talks LIVE


      "We have decided to establish ambitious roadmap for US-India defence industrial cooperation," says US Defence Secretary Austin

    • June 05, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

      Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapse LIVE: BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla blames JD(U)-RJD govt


      -BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla blamed the JD(U)-RJD govt for the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapse in Bihar's Bhagalpur.
      -The National Spokesperson also said, "This is the testimony of how Nitish Kumar has transmutated from 'Sushasan babu' to 'Bhrashtachari & Kushashan babu'. "

    • June 05, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

      Balasore train accident: Mamata Banerjee cancels Darjeeling trip 


      West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cancelled a four-day visit to Darjeeling on Monday at the last minute to oversee the treatment and rehabilitation of state passengers injured in the triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore, according to sources.

    • June 05, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

      Antilia bomb scare case: Apex Court grants interim bail to former Mumbai policeman Pradeep Sharma


      ​The Supreme Court allowed retired police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was detained in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, three weeks interim bail on Monday to visit his ailing wife.

