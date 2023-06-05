Go First case LIVE: NCLT to shortly hear plea by three Go First lessors

June 05, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST



-Talking about the Indus-X project US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III said that he looks forwards to the formal launch of the collaboration at the time of Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Washington.

-The US Defence Secretary also mentioned that he and Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh discussed ways to increase information sharing, as well as new initiatives to improve maritime cooperation, including in the undersea domain.

-"We discuss ways to increase information sharing, as well as new initiatives to improve maritime cooperation, including in the undersea domain. We also recently celebrated the launch of our first defence space and artificial intelligence dialogue, and that will help us work more closely together in emerging domains," US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III said

