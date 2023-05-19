Live News Today: Assets worth Rs 1500 crores stuck with Go First, ACG Aircraft Leasing tells NCLAT

ACG Aircraft Leasing alleges that Go First has no right to hold onto their aircraft despite termination.Says their possession is illegal.
ACG Aircraft Leasing (Ireland) tells NCLAT that their assets worth 1500 crores are stuck with Go First for no fault of theirs. The aircraft lessor says the airline was in default since 2020 however the lessor kept calm.
ACG Aircraft leasing says they terminated the lease on May 2, before moratorium was issued by NCLT on May 10. Hence it is not applicable to them
On May 28, Congressman Rahul Gandhi will fly to the United States. On May 29 and 30, he will participate in a programme at Stanford University and interact with Indian immigrants.
He had originally planned to travel to the United States for ten days starting on May 31.
Beneath the sound and fury triggered by the violent arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi are the birth pangs of a new, younger generation of future Pakistani top leadership. Caught up in the immediate developments surrounding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, the variables around a new political generation have been mostly overlooked.
Pakistan is unlikely to implode even though it may continue to teeter on the edge of an abyss for some time to come. More than anyone inside Pakistan, the international community will not allow a nuclear-armed state to fall to pieces. Read more.
"It is a special strategic and global partnership established during the visit of PM Modi in 2014 with his counterpart, the then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. And now with Prime MinisterKishida, this relationship is getting reinforced," Indian Ambassador Sibi George stated in an interview with ANI. George highlighted the anticipation in Hiroshima for Modi's visit, where he is expected to participate in the G7 summit and hold discussions with his Japanese counterpart, PM Fumio Kishida. During his visit, PM Modi will also unveil a bust sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi, further symbolizing the enduring ties between the two countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the G7 Summit will build synergy between the G7 and G20 processes to address the issues of the Global South, Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki said. India is among eight countries invited to participate in outreach sessions of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima and Modi can speak 'with legitimacy' for developing countries after having heard concerns of more than 100 of these nations during the Voice of Global South Summit in January, Suzuki said. “We would be very grateful if Modi can share his vision of how [he is] going to set the G20 agenda based on the outcome of the G7 Summit, because that way we [can] have more synergy”.
"From Japan, I will be visiting Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. This will be my first visit, as also the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister, to Papua New Guinea. I will host on 22 May 2023 the third Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) jointly with James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea": Narendra Modi
I will leave for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the #G7Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan. It will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India – Japan Summit: Prime… pic.twitter.com/SOw2oyszGG— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building on May 28. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Modi and extended an invitation to inaugurate the new building, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said. The new Parliament building can seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, it said. In case of a joint sitting of both the Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber. The PM had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building on December 10, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a six-day visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia today, to attend multilateral summits, including that of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan. At the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Modi will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries on subjects such as peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet, food, fertiliser and energy security, health, gender equality, climate change and environment, resilient infrastructure, and development cooperation.
OpenAI, the company behind the ChatGPT chatbot, said it is introducing the ChatGPT app for Apple's iOS. Users who pay for OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription can also use its most powerful large language model, GPT-4, via the app, the company said. It also includes voice recognition so users will be able to speak their queries. The release of an iOS app may make ChatGPT more accessible than its web-based version
