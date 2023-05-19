Live News Today: Assets worth Rs 1500 crores stuck with Go First, ACG Aircraft Leasing tells NCLAT

May 19, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

ACG Aircraft Leasing (Ireland) tells NCLAT that their assets worth 1500 crores are stuck with Go First for no fault of theirs. The aircraft lessor says the airline was in default since 2020 however the lessor kept calm.

ACG Aircraft leasing says they terminated the lease on May 2, before moratorium was issued by NCLT on May 10. Hence it is not applicable to them