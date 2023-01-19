Latest News Today Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Google's plea in the Google Vs CCI case today
Latest News Today Live Updates: The bench -- comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala -- will hear Google's plea on Thursday at 11.30 am today. Google India has appealed against a ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which refused to stay a Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed on the technology giant by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive practices.
January 19, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST
EAM S Jaishankar set to visit Sri Lanka today, to meet crucial dignitaries
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar is set to visit Sri Lanka from January 19-20, 2023.
Accompanied by Joint Secretary (IOR) Puneet Agrawal, Director Sandeep Kumar Bayyappu, Deputy Secretary (Sri Lanka) Nidhi Choudhary and Deputy Secretary Raghoo Puri from the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar is scheduled to have official discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry and pay courtesy calls on President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minster Dinesh Gunawardena and other dignitaries.
The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Jaishankar's visit will follow his earlier trips to the bankrupt country in January 2021 and March 2022. Sri Lanka is a close friend and neighbour, and India has stood with the people of Sri Lanka at all times.
"During the visit, EAM will call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and also hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs MUM Ali Sabry on the entire gamut of close India-Sri Lanka partnership and steps to strengthen it in all spheres," the statement added.
January 19, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST
PM Modi's Karnataka and Maharashtra visit: to launch projects worth Rs 49,600 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate various development projects in Karnataka and Maharashtra today in a bid to boost infrastructure.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme in Kodekal and will inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal – Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC-ERM),
Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply schem will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of over 700 rural habitations and three towns. NLBC-ERM will help irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the 71km section of NH-150C, which is a part of Surat- Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of over Rs 2,100 crore. The Surat-Chennai Expressway will pass through Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
The Prime Minister will launch projects worth Rs 10,200 crore in the southern state.
Infrastructure boost in Mumbai
Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores in Mumbai. He will inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, built at a cost of around Rs 12,600 crore. The metro line 2A, connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E – Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long.
He will lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants to be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of 2,460 MLD.
PM will also inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai - Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and Oshiwara Maternity Home.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's visit to the city. "Tomorrow, between 12 pm to 9 pm, entry of heavy vehicles on all roads including Western Express Highway in the Western Suburb shall be banned," Mumbai Traffic Police said.
(Inputs from agencies)
January 19, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST
US consumer data stock recession fears, SGX indicates negative start on Dalal Street
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange hints at a downbeat start on Dalal Street.
The S&P 500 and the Dow lost almost 2% on Wednesday, their biggest daily drops in more than a month after weak economic data fueled recession worries. At the same time, hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials soured investor moods further.
In the commodity corner, oil prices fell today after industry data showed a significant unexpected increase in US crude stocks for a second week, heightening concerns of a drop in fuel demand.
In 2018, Android users alleged before the CCI that Google was abusing its dominant position in the mobile operating system-related markets in contravention of the provisions of the Competition Act, 2022.
In 2019, the CCI expressed a prima facie opinion that mandatory pre-installation of the entire Google Mobile Services (GMS) suite under its Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) amounts to the imposition of unfair conditions on device manufacturers.
Alert: GMS suite includes apps such as Chrome, Gmail, search, and others.
Based on the investigation report by the DG and other documents, the CCI concluded on October 20, 2022 that the allegations stand coorect and Google was abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem and ordered the company to pay a penalty of Rs. 1,337.76 crore.
Google appealed against this order before the Supreme Court.
While the SC was originally looking to send the matter back to the NCLAT, observing that the tribunal had not looked at all the aspects of their interim stay application, it agreed to hear Google's petition on January 19.
January 19, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST
Supreme Court to hear Google's plea against CCI order today
The Supreme Court is set to hear Google India's appeal against a ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which refused to stay a Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed on the technology giant by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive practices.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down next month
- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made a shocking announcement that she had "no more in the tank" to continue leading the country and would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election.
- Ardern, holding back tears, said that it had been a tough five and a half years as prime minister and that she was only human and needed to step aside.
- "This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term - because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that," Ardern told a news conference.