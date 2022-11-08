Live News: Twitter Owner Elon Musk endorses Republicans in US midterms for 'Shared Power'

November 08, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

Biden approval ticks lower as Democrats brace for midterm losses: Poll

US President Joe Biden's public approval rating dipped to 39% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday, reinforcing nonpartisan election forecasters' expectations that his Democratic party was in for a drubbing in Tuesday's midterm elections.



The two-day national poll found that Americans' approval of Biden's job performance had dropped by one point, nearing the lowest point of his presidency.Biden's unpopularity is helping drive the view that Republicans will win control of the U.S. House of Representatives and possibly the U.S. Senate as well on Tuesday.

The University of Virginia's Center for Politics on Monday forecast that Republicans would easily win a majority in the House, picking up a net 24 seats, and would eke out a slim majority in the Senate.