    November 08, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

    Live News: Twitter Owner Elon Musk endorses Republicans in US midterms for 'Shared Power'

    Business and Politics Live Updates: “Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” he tweeted.

    • November 08, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

      Biden approval ticks lower as Democrats brace for midterm losses: Poll

      US President Joe Biden's public approval rating dipped to 39% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday, reinforcing nonpartisan election forecasters' expectations that his Democratic party was in for a drubbing in Tuesday's midterm elections.


      The two-day national poll found that Americans' approval of Biden's job performance had dropped by one point, nearing the lowest point of his presidency.Biden's unpopularity is helping drive the view that Republicans will win control of the U.S. House of Representatives and possibly the U.S. Senate as well on Tuesday.

      The University of Virginia's Center for Politics on Monday forecast that Republicans would easily win a majority in the House, picking up a net 24 seats, and would eke out a slim majority in the Senate.

    • November 08, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      Himachal Elections: Big Jolt to Congress as 26 Leaders Join BJP Ahead Of Polls
       

      In a big jolt to Congress, 26 party leaders, including Dharampal Thakur Khand, former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee joined the ruling BJP on Monday.  The leaders jumped the boat in the presence of Jairam Thakur and BJP state elections in charge Sudhan Singh.

      (News18)

    • November 08, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the lastest updates and more!

