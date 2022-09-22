News Highlights | India 'strongly reiterates' immediate end to Ukraine war at UNSC

This LIVE blog session has concluded. For the latest news, views and updates, stay logged-on to Moneycontrol.
Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog
Ukraine has become a totalitarian Nazi-like state: Russian FM
Delhi reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths. Positivity rate at 0.74%
India 'strongly reiterates' immediate end to Ukraine war at UNSC briefing
Delhi COVID update: DDMA says mask mandate may be relaxed
Iran Hijab protest kills 31
Hero MotoCorp hikes price of its vehicles with immediate effect
Next hearing of Gyanvapi Mosque Case on Sept 29. Hindus demand carbon dating
ED attaches Gupta Builders’ properties worth Rs 147.81 crores in PMLA case
Karnataka police arretss 5 Congress workers in PayCM posters row
Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet increases excise duty on liquor by 15 per cent
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, no damage known yet
Defending champion Naomi Osaka withdraws from Pan Pacific Open due to stomach ache
NIA, ED raids: 106 PFI members arrested across 11 states
Bombay HC defers hearing of the Dussehra Rally petition till 2:30pm today
Hong Kong set to scrap COVID hotel quarantine from early October
AAP govt in Punjab likely to call assembly session again
AICC Prez Polls: Congress's central election authority issues notification
BMC denies permission to both Shinde and Thackeray faction to hold dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
AIIMS Delhi Director name to be announced soon, reports ANI
SC begins hearing pleas related to Hijab-ban issue
Punjab CM calls for cabinet meeting at state secretariat today
Former US President Donald Trump, his children sued for fraud in New York
Active Covid cases in country rise to 46,342
Draft Telecom Bill introduced with focus on regulating internet-based services
Assam Police detain 9 persons linked with PFI across the state
DoT proposes fee, penalty waiver under new telecom rules
NIA conducting searches at premises of people involved in terror-related activities: Official
This LIVE blog session has concluded. For the latest news, views and updates, stay logged-on to Moneycontrol.
Gurugram instructs corporate offices to work from home amid heavy rainfall
In the wake of heavy rainfall on September 23 in Gurugram, all corporate offices anf private institutions in district are advised to guide employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair work can be done, said Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram.
Glenmark: ‘Official Action Indicated’ status assigned by US FDA for Baddi unit continues Pharma company Glenmark said that the ‘Official Action Indicated’ status assigned by US FDA for Baddi unit continues. In June, US FDA had issued a form-483 with 6 observations to the Baddi facility. Any material impact on the US business unlikely at this stage, the pharma said.
Singtel arm sells 1.59% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 7,261 crore
Pastel Ltd, an entity of Singtel has divested 1.59 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 7,261 crore through an open market transaction. The stake has been picked by Bharti Airtel's promoter Bharti Telecom Ltd, as per block deal data with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to the data, Pastel offloaded 9,40,00,000 shares, amounting to 1.59 per cent stake in the company. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 772.5 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 7,261.50 crore.
Ukraine has become a totalitarian Nazi-like state: Russian FM
Ukraine has become a totalitarian Nazi-like state where the norms of humanitarian law are trampled on. There is no surprise that their armed forces in the national battalions are using peaceful civilians as human shields: Russian FM Sergey Lavrov at UNSC on Ukraine
Delhi reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths. Positivity rate at 0.74% ##Delhi reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths. Positivity rate at 0.74%
COVID-19 | Delhi reports 77 new cases, 120 recoveries & zero deaths in the past 24 hours. Positivity Rate at 0.74%— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022
Active cases down to 431 pic.twitter.com/ARCm0H8thG
India 'strongly reiterates' immediate end to Ukraine war at UNSC briefing
India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities & return to dialogue & diplomacy. Clearly, as PM Modi has emphasized that this cannot be an era of war: EAM Dr S Jaishankar at UNSC briefing on Ukraine
"The fight against impunity is critical to the larger pursuit of securing peace and justice. The Security Council must send an unambiguous and unequivocal message on this count. Politics should never ever provide cover to evade
accountability," Jaishankar added.
"If egregious attacks committed in broad daylight are left unpunished, this Council must reflect on the signals we are sending on impunity. There must be consistency if we are to ensure credibility," said Jaishankar.
Aster DM's subsidiary buys stake in Dubai-based healthcare-general clinic
Aster DM's subsidiary Medcare Hospital acquired 60 percent stake in Dubai-based healthcare-general clinic Skin III for 1.67 crore dirham.
Skin III Limited is a private company incorporated in Dubai and is a leader in offering IV Drips (Vitamin and Detox) and other Aesthetics Procedures (HydraFacial, laser hair Removal etc).
Spandana Sphoorty approves issue of NCDs up to Rs 4,000 crore
Spandana Sphoorty informed stock exchanged that its board has approved the issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 4,000 crore on private placement basis. The decision was taken in the company's 19th Annual General Meeting held on September 22.
Google launches Chromecast with Google TV (HD). Details here
- Device will be available in India for Rs 4,499
-To be available at an offer price of Rs 4,199 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale
DDMA says mask mandate may be relaxed
In an ongoing meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) noted that mask mandate may be relaxed except for vulnerable groups, including those with cough and cold, PTI reported citing sources.
Staff, equipment in hospitals will also be scaled down in phased manner, it added.
SEBI permits REITs with net worth of Rs 100 crore or higher to issue commercial paper
Markets regulator SEBI stated that Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) and with net worth of Rs 100 crore or higher eligible to issue commercial paper. This is subject to certain conditions, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in two separate circulars. To be sure, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on August 10, had permitted the same.