News Highlights | India 'strongly reiterates' immediate end to Ukraine war at UNSC

September 22, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST

India 'strongly reiterates' immediate end to Ukraine war at UNSC briefing

India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities & return to dialogue & diplomacy. Clearly, as PM Modi has emphasized that this cannot be an era of war: EAM Dr S Jaishankar at UNSC briefing on Ukraine

"The fight against impunity is critical to the larger pursuit of securing peace and justice. The Security Council must send an unambiguous and unequivocal message on this count. Politics should never ever provide cover to evade

accountability," Jaishankar added.

"If egregious attacks committed in broad daylight are left unpunished, this Council must reflect on the signals we are sending on impunity. There must be consistency if we are to ensure credibility," said Jaishankar.