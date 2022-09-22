English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    September 22, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

    News Highlights | India 'strongly reiterates' immediate end to Ukraine war at UNSC

    Business and Politics Live Updates: At UN Security Council briefing, EAM S Jaishankar said, "India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and return to dialogue & diplomacy."

    Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog

     
    • September 22, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

      This LIVE blog session has concluded. For the latest news, views and updates, stay logged-on to Moneycontrol.

    • September 22, 2022 / 10:39 PM IST

      Gurugram instructs corporate offices to work from home amid heavy rainfall

      In the wake of heavy rainfall on September 23 in Gurugram, all corporate offices anf private institutions in district are advised to guide employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair work can be done, said Disaster Management Authority, Gurugram.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 22, 2022 / 10:27 PM IST

      Glenmark: ‘Official Action Indicated’ status assigned by US FDA for Baddi unit continues      Pharma company Glenmark said that the ‘Official Action Indicated’ status assigned by US FDA for Baddi unit continues. In June, US FDA had issued a form-483 with 6 observations to the Baddi facility.   Any material impact on the US business unlikely at this stage, the pharma said. 

    • September 22, 2022 / 10:25 PM IST

      Singtel arm sells 1.59% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 7,261 crore

      Pastel Ltd, an entity of Singtel has divested 1.59 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 7,261 crore through an open market transaction. The stake has been picked by Bharti Airtel's promoter Bharti Telecom Ltd, as per block deal data with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 

      According to the data, Pastel offloaded 9,40,00,000 shares, amounting to 1.59 per cent stake in the company. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 772.5 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 7,261.50 crore. 

    • September 22, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

      Ukraine has become a totalitarian Nazi-like state: Russian FM

      Ukraine has become a totalitarian Nazi-like state where the norms of humanitarian law are trampled on. There is no surprise that their armed forces in the national battalions are using peaceful civilians as human shields: Russian FM Sergey Lavrov at UNSC on Ukraine

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 22, 2022 / 09:36 PM IST

      Delhi reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths. Positivity rate at 0.74% ##Delhi reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths. Positivity rate at 0.74%

    • September 22, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST

      India 'strongly reiterates' immediate end to Ukraine war at UNSC briefing

      India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities & return to dialogue & diplomacy. Clearly, as PM Modi has emphasized that this cannot be an era of war: EAM Dr S Jaishankar at UNSC briefing on Ukraine

      "The fight against impunity is critical to the larger pursuit of securing peace and justice. The Security Council must send an unambiguous and unequivocal message on this count. Politics should never ever provide cover to evade
      accountability," Jaishankar added.

      "If egregious attacks committed in broad daylight are left unpunished, this Council must reflect on the signals we are sending on impunity. There must be consistency if we are to ensure credibility," said Jaishankar.

    • September 22, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

      Aster DM's subsidiary buys stake in Dubai-based healthcare-general clinic 

      Aster DM's subsidiary Medcare Hospital acquired 60 percent stake in Dubai-based healthcare-general clinic Skin III for 1.67 crore dirham.

      Skin III Limited is a private company incorporated in Dubai and is a leader in offering IV Drips (Vitamin and Detox) and other Aesthetics Procedures (HydraFacial, laser hair Removal etc).

    • September 22, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST

      Spandana Sphoorty approves issue of NCDs up to Rs 4,000 crore

      Spandana Sphoorty informed stock exchanged that its board has approved the issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 4,000 crore on private placement basis. The decision was taken in the company's 19th Annual General Meeting held on September 22.

    • September 22, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST

      Google  launches Chromecast with Google TV (HD). Details here

      - Device will be available in India for Rs 4,499

      -To be available at an offer price of Rs 4,199 during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 22, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST

      DDMA says mask mandate may be relaxed


      In an ongoing meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) noted that mask mandate may be relaxed except for vulnerable groups, including those with cough and cold, PTI reported citing sources.

      Staff, equipment in hospitals will also be scaled down in phased manner, it added.

    • September 22, 2022 / 07:54 PM IST

      SEBI permits REITs with net worth of Rs 100 crore or higher to issue commercial paper


      Markets regulator SEBI stated that Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) and with net worth of Rs 100 crore or higher eligible to issue commercial paper. This is subject to certain conditions, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in two separate circulars. To be sure, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on August 10, had permitted the same.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.