Live News: 3 killed, 213 injured after fresh earthquakes hit Turkey; Rescue efforts underway

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that "the Central government promised the people of Nagaland that the government is committed to the early solution to the decades-old Naga political issue."
Latest News Live: Another earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria on Monday, just two weeks after the area was devastated by a larger quake that killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes. Monday's quake, this time with a magnitude of 6.4, was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.
- Financial leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) will meet on February 23 to discuss measures against Russia that will put pressure on it to end the Ukraine war, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.
- Japan will chair the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 nations in the Indian city of Bengaluru. The meeting will come almost a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, calling it a "special military operation".
- DGP Rupin Sharma said that EC mandated polling should be free & fair which means political parties, workers & people should abstain from seeking or giving favours.
- He further said that this includes liquor, cash & any other freebie and so, police has enhanced checking of vehicles.
- The United Arab Emirates is set to host the first vice-ministerial meeting of the I2U2 in Abu Dhabi this week.
- It will be attended by senior officials from the four countries - India, Israel, the United States and the UAE.
- Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W Fernandez will lead the US delegation at the meeting in Abu Dhabi on February 21-22, according to an official statement.
- According to reports, Sonu Nigam is admitted to a hospital and his guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s son and his close aid Rabbani Khan and his bodyguard have sustained some injuries. They are also currently being treated at the hospital.
- A scuffle broke out between the singer’s bodyguards and Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son and nephew who reportedly wanted to click a selfie with Sonu.
- A world order based on rules and humanity depends on how events play out in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on February 20.
- "It is right now and here in Ukraine that the future of a world order based on rules, humanity and predictability is being decided," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, delivered after a surprise visit to Kyiv by U.S. President Joe Biden.
- Death toll due to flooding and landslides because of heavy rains in coastal areas of southeast Brazil has risen to 36 while 40 people are missing, Reuters reported
- At least 3 people killed while 213 were wounded after two fresh earthquakes jolted southern Hatay province in Turkey.
- Search & rescue efforts underway at 3 sites, reports Turkey's Anadolu news agency.
