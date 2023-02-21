Live News: 3 killed, 213 injured after fresh earthquakes hit Turkey; Rescue efforts underway

February 21, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

- Financial leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) will meet on February 23 to discuss measures against Russia that will put pressure on it to end the Ukraine war, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

- Japan will chair the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 nations in the Indian city of Bengaluru. The meeting will come almost a year since Russia invaded Ukraine, calling it a "special military operation".