English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 01, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

    Live News: China might be contemplating lethal aid to Russia, says Pentagon

    Live News: While Pentagon is closely going to monitor China’s moves, it assured that US’s aid to Ukraine, till now, haven’t seen a fate of corruption or diverted into the wrong hands. This comes after a number of tips and allegations to Pentagon’s new hotline and lawmakers raising questions as to why the US is spending so much to help Kyiv.

    Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid a surprise visit to Ukraine on January 27. Addressing the media, she said that the United States has provided about $50 billion to Ukraine in military, economic and humanitarian aid over the past year and reaffirmed America's support for the country and announced $1.25 billion in economic aid for things like schools and hospitals.

    • Live News: China might be contemplating lethal aid to Russia, says Pentagon
      Latest News: Get all real-time updates on news about business and politics from India as well as the world under one platform.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • March 01, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

      Gahlot, Anand to handle Sisodia's portfolios till the new ministers' appointment

      Hours after Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet after their arrest on corruption charges, the Delhi government announced that Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot has been given the additional charge of finance and power while Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand will be handling education and health departments till new ministers are appointed in the Cabinet.

      Sisodia was handling 18 of the total 33 departments in the Delhi government. His portfolios have been divided between Gahlot and Anand as a temporary arrangement.

    • March 01, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST

      Lawmakers question Washington’s aids to Kyiv; Pentagon says ‘investigation’ in early stages

      Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid a surprise visit to Ukraine on January 27. Addressing the media, she said that the United States has provided about $50 billion to Ukraine in military, economic and humanitarian aid over the past year and reaffirmed America's support for the country and announced $1.25 billion in economic aid for things like schools and hospitals.

      However, some lawmakers have already begun to question why the US is spending so much to help Kyiv. Pentagon's inspector general, Robert P. Storch said, on February 28, that his office has, till now, found no evidence that any of the billions of dollars in weapons and aid to Ukraine has been lost to corruption or diverted into the wrong hands.

      Storch was pressed by House members several times about any fraud findings. He said a number of tips and allegations have come in to a new hotline, but there have been “limited findings” to date, with many reports pending. He also cautioned that those investigations are only in their early stages.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 01, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

      China might be contemplating lethal aid to Russia, says Pentagon

      According to Pentagon, there are indications that China is contemplating lethal aid to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

      In a news conference, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary, told reporters, "There are indications that they are contemplating that. Again, I'm not going to have any further information in that regard or any additional intelligence to talk about beyond the fact that they haven't taken it off the table. And so, we want to be crystal-clear that that would be a poor decision, should they decide to do that."

    • March 01, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market