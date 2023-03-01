Live News: China might be contemplating lethal aid to Russia, says Pentagon

March 01, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid a surprise visit to Ukraine on January 27. Addressing the media, she said that the United States has provided about $50 billion to Ukraine in military, economic and humanitarian aid over the past year and reaffirmed America's support for the country and announced $1.25 billion in economic aid for things like schools and hospitals.

However, some lawmakers have already begun to question why the US is spending so much to help Kyiv. Pentagon's inspector general, Robert P. Storch said, on February 28, that his office has, till now, found no evidence that any of the billions of dollars in weapons and aid to Ukraine has been lost to corruption or diverted into the wrong hands.

Storch was pressed by House members several times about any fraud findings. He said a number of tips and allegations have come in to a new hotline, but there have been “limited findings” to date, with many reports pending. He also cautioned that those investigations are only in their early stages.