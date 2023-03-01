Live News: China might be contemplating lethal aid to Russia, says Pentagon

Hours after Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet after their arrest on corruption charges, the Delhi government announced that Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot has been given the additional charge of finance and power while Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand will be handling education and health departments till new ministers are appointed in the Cabinet.
Sisodia was handling 18 of the total 33 departments in the Delhi government. His portfolios have been divided between Gahlot and Anand as a temporary arrangement.