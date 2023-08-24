Chandrayaan- 3 LIVE Updates: Pragyan rover rolls out near moon's South pole

According to Russian authorities, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private mercenary group, was potentially on a crashed private jet that killed 10. His presence remains unverified, Al Jazeera reports.
Chandrayaan- 3 LIVE Updates: ISRO achieved a historic milestone as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon's south pole, making India the first to do so. The Vikram lander's soft landing at 6.04 PM IST marked a triumph after Chandrayaan-2's setback. The mission aims to demonstrate safe landing, deploy a rover, and conduct lunar experiments.
ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023
The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru.
Here are the images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent.
With Chandrayaan-3's triumphant lunar landing, ISRO prepares for its next phase in lunar exploration. The upcoming collaborative LUPEX mission with JAXA in 2024-25 is in the pipeline. However, the Chandrayaan series isn't concluding; plans for future missions, such as Chandrayaan-4 and beyond, are anticipated, as stated by Mylswamy Annadurai, Chandrayaan-1's mission director from 2008.
ISRO achieved a monumental feat with Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing, propelling India's space influence. The successful mission included deploying the Pragyan rover, commencing its cautious exploration post-dust-settlement, according to the space agency.