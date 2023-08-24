Chandrayaan- 3 LIVE Updates: Pragyan rover rolls out near moon's South pole

English
    Aug 24, 2023 / 09:04 am

    Chandrayaan- 3 LIVE Updates: ISRO achieved a historic milestone as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon's south pole, making India the first to do so. The Vikram lander's soft landing at 6.04 PM IST marked a triumph after Chandrayaan-2's setback. The mission aims to demonstrate safe landing, deploy a rover, and conduct lunar experiments.

      Chandrayaan-3 achieved a successful landing near the Moon's South Pole, followed by cautious deployment of the Pragyan rover due to moon dust. Rapid progress exceeded ISRO Chief's time estimate.
    • August 24, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Russia LIVE Updates: Russian private mercenary group chief linked to fatal private jet crash near Moscow

      According to Russian authorities, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private mercenary group, was potentially on a crashed private jet that killed 10. His presence remains unverified, Al Jazeera reports.

    • August 24, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

      Wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk dies at 79

    • August 24, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: First descent images captured by Chandrayaan-3's lander

    • August 24, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

      Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: India's collaborative mission with Japan and Ongoing Chandrayaan series

      With Chandrayaan-3's triumphant lunar landing, ISRO prepares for its next phase in lunar exploration. The upcoming collaborative LUPEX mission with JAXA in 2024-25 is in the pipeline. However, the Chandrayaan series isn't concluding; plans for future missions, such as Chandrayaan-4 and beyond, are anticipated, as stated by Mylswamy Annadurai, Chandrayaan-1's mission director from 2008.

    • August 24, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

      Chandrayaan- 3 LIVE Updates: Pragyan rover unveiled near Moon's south pole as India strengthens global space standing

      ISRO achieved a monumental feat with Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing, propelling India's space influence. The successful mission included deploying the Pragyan rover, commencing its cautious exploration post-dust-settlement, according to the space agency.

