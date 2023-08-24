Chandrayaan- 3 LIVE Updates: Pragyan rover rolls out near moon's South pole

August 24, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

With Chandrayaan-3's triumphant lunar landing, ISRO prepares for its next phase in lunar exploration. The upcoming collaborative LUPEX mission with JAXA in 2024-25 is in the pipeline. However, the Chandrayaan series isn't concluding; plans for future missions, such as Chandrayaan-4 and beyond, are anticipated, as stated by Mylswamy Annadurai, Chandrayaan-1's mission director from 2008.