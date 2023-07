Jul 19, 2023 / 09:58 am

Asian Development Bank Live News: Despite robust domestic demand, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) retained its forecast for India's economic growth for the current financial year and the next at 6.4% and 6.7%, respectively.

As fuel and food prices decline, the Asian Development Bank said inflation is expected to continue falling, approaching pre-pandemic levels. Asia's developing economies are forecast to have inflation of 3.6% this year, and 3.4% in 2024.