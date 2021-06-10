Lakshadweep administration withdraws order directing deployment of government officials in fishing boats

Tourists go to Minicoy Island, Lakshadweep, in a boat (Image: sixpixx/Shutterstock)

Amid severe backlash from the public, the Director of Port, Shipping and Navigation in Lakshadweep administration has withdrawn the order for the deployment of government staff on fishing boats.

Additionally, the May 28 order, which directed authorities to enhance security around ports, ships, and other vessels to 'Level 2' was also revoked, the Hindu reported.

In an email sent to various top officials on June 7, Director Sachin Sharma said, "As per further inputs, all concerned may revert back to standard protocol and SOPs (standard operating procedures)."

During a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary cum Advisor to the Administrator, it was decided to deploy government servants onboard local fishing boats for intelligence gathering.

The meeting also decided to strengthen the security measures to monitor the local fishing boats and crews, intensify checking of passenger boats and vessels reaching the islands and strengthen the ship berthing points and helibase by installing CCTV cameras.

An archipelago located in the Arabian Sea has been witnessing protests by locals over the recent actions and administrative reforms being implemented by administrator Praful Patel.

Defending its action, the Lakshadweep administration has said it was laying the foundation for the future of islands in a planned way and to develop it on the lines of Maldives in two decades.

There have been protests in Kerala, including a unanimous resolution passed in the 140 member Kerala Assembly last week to remove Patel.

Moving the resolution Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that the administrator is trying to implement the "saffron agenda" on the island.