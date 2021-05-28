In-Depth | Sun, sand and turmoil: Tranquil Lakshadweep up in arms against govt’s 'anti-public' initiatives

Lakshadweep’s lone Lok Sabha representative, Mohammed Faizal Padippura, says that the ongoing protest “is never against the central government, but against the arbitrary decisions” taken by Patel.

“Our protest is against the personal interests that he is trying to enforce in Lakshadweep by colluding with the legal system. Our protest is against the blatant misuse of power by the administrator. Our protest is against the weird anti-social and anti-public new legal measures enacted by the administrator,” the MP wrote in a Facebook post.

Faizal PP, as he is popularly known, said that the people of Lakshadweep were protesting against the ulterior motive of the Administrator to destroy the traditional life of islanders through what he called were 'wrongly drafted promulgations'.

The people want to restore and ensure a peaceful and prosperous life for coming generations in Lakshadweep 'for which our forefathers gave their lives', the MP, who is a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member, said, adding that people were protesting against atrocities and to protect their rights.

The Lakshadweep MP also stressed that the protesters never intended the discourse to be communalised. “We express our serious concern over the protests being given an increasingly religious colour rather than being limited to be a battle to protect Lakshadweep’s constitutional values,” he said, requesting others to save the islands from political or communal slander.

A pre-pandemic image of tourists arriving at the Kavaratti port (Image: sixpixx/Shutterstock)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in the matter.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, the Lok Sabha member from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, wrote that Patel had 'unilaterally' proposed major changes without consulting elected representatives or the public and that security of livelihood and sustainable development were being sacrificed for short-term commercial gains.

“Lakshadweep is India’s jewel in the ocean. The ignorant bigots in power are destroying it,” Gandhi tweeted earlier.

On May 25, BJP’s Lakshadweep unit president Mohammad Kasim had also joined the chorus of protests.

Kasim said that people should be taken into confidence before announcing sweeping changes. “It seems some of the grievances of the island people are genuine. It is always good to seek the opinion of people and their elected representatives before making decisions. I have written to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this,” he added.

As the social media put its spotlight on concerns raised by people of the archipelago, several celebrities and prominent figures lent their voices to the cause.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran requested authorities to listen to the 'voice of the people' of the island, saying that he had been flooded with messages requesting him to highlight the problems, which the new regulations were creating.

“None of the islanders I know, or none of those who have spoken to me are happy with what is happening (in Lakshadweep). I strongly believe that any law, reform or amendment should never be for the land, but for the people of the land,” he said in a Facebook post.

Actor-filmmaker Geetu Mohandas said the protesters’ cries were 'desperate and real'.

“There is not much we can do apart from voicing our opinion collectively. Please do not disturb their peace, disrupt their ecosystem, their innocence. Not in the name of development. I hope it reaches the right ears,” Mohandas pleaded.

Indian footballer CK Vineeth, in a Twitter thread, sought to raise awareness about what was happening in Lakshadweep.

“Much must be said about the government in power. What goes on behind the minds of people who are taking a moment such as this, when the whole world is already suffering, and make people suffer even more. Enough is enough! (sic)” Vineeth wailed, while ending the thread.

When contacted by Scroll.in, the controversial Praful Khoda Patel, Lakshadweep Administrator, said he was not aware of any campaign against him but did not elaborate.

Patel, however, told The Indian Express that Lakshadweep has not witnessed development since Independence and his administration was only trying to develop the islands.

He said it was not the people of Lakshadweep, but a few whose interests are getting jeopardised, who were opposing the draft LADR. “Else, I do not see anything abnormal in it that should be opposed,” he said.

“The Lakshadweep islands are not very far from Maldives. But Maldives is a global tourist destination and Lakshadweep has witnessed no development in all these years. We are trying to make it a global hub of tourism, coconut, fish and seaweed,” Patel claimed.

“If we have the Lakshadweep Development Authority, then it can be developed into a Smart City in the future. Similarly, what is wrong in having a law related to anti-social activities?” he told the newspaper.

Speaking to The Print, Patel termed public concerns about their land being taken away for developmental work as 'misplaced and other people’s agenda'.

He asserted that 'nothing like this will happen' and that his 'only agenda is development'.

Talking about the ramifications of the Goonda Act, Patel claimed that people did not have to worry about PASA if they had not done anything wrong.

“Only those who have committed a crime will be penalised, for the others it should not be an issue. In the rest of the country, under the Indian Penal Code there is Section 302 for a reason,” he said.

