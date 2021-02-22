Dadra and Nagar MP Mohan Delkar found dead in South Mumbai hotel, suicide suspected

Mohan Delkar (File Photo)

Mohan Delkar, an independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, died by suicide at a hotel in South Mumbai, police said on February 22.

Delkar, 58, a seven-time MP from the Union territory, was found dead at a Marine Drive hotel, according to reports quoting the Mumbai Police.

Mohan Delkar's body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to news agency ANI, the Mumbai Police said a suicide note has been found and an investigation is underway. The exact cause of death will be known after post-mortem is conducted, the police said.



"A suicide note has been found. Investigation is being done. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem," the Mumbai Police said in a statement.

Delkar won the first Lok Sabha election he contested from Dadar and Nagar seat in 1989.

Delkar was earlier in the Congress and has been president of Dadra and Nagar Haveli unit of the party when he quit in 2019 to contest the general election as an independent candidate.

Delkar was also a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and a member of the Consultative Committee, Minister of Home Affairs in the Lok Sabha.

Last year, Delkar had tied up with the JDU for the local election in Dadra and Nagar Haveli after a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.