L K Advani extends Independence Day greetings

BJP veteran L K Advani today extended greetings to all Indians on the 72nd Independence Day and hoped the country attains the "pinnacle of progress". He wished people after hoisting the national flag at his official residence in New Delhi."The country is progressing and I hope that in future it progresses even further to attain the pinnacle of progress," the former deputy prime minister said.
First Published on Aug 15, 2018 12:15 pm