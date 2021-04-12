Kumbh Mela 2021: AI-enabled cameras set up to flag mask-less visitors, crowd surge in stampede-prone areas

Devotees gather on the banks of Ganges River during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on April 11, 2021. (AFP)

Uttarakhand Police has begun using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to catch those flouting COVID-19 norms during the ongoing Kumbh meal. The move is aimed at ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour as massive crowds expected at Haridwar, despite the surge in cases.

The police said that over 350 CCTV camera have been set up in the area. Of which, 100 are equipped with sensors that generate an alert every time a person is seen without a facemask, the Indian Express reported.

This is the first time that such a technology is being used to monitor crowds at the largest religious gathering in the world.

Kumbh Mela 2021: Here's everything you need to know before visiting



Uttarakhand: Sadhus participate in the second 'shahi snan' of Maha Kumbh at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar pic.twitter.com/VMjd4h5Gcp

— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

The personnel deployed at the police surveillance control room shares the location of the violator to the nearest enforcement teams. The violator is then given a free mask and fined as per the rules.

The AI-enabled cameras also alert authorities when sites vulnerable to stampede, including Har-ki-Pauri, Subhash ghat, Brahmakund, Malviya Dweep, see a higher crowd density.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"When a site identified as vulnerable gets crowded beyond 75 percent of its capacity, the control room gets an alert, at which point, entry of people to these sites will be immediately stopped," said Mukesh Thakur, Additional SP in charge of the Police Surveillance Control Room at Kumbh, as per the report.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Besides, the CCTVs also help in identifying objects lying unattended for over 10 minutes and to keep a count of vehicles at parking lots.

Massive crowds are expected to gather at Haridwar throughout April 2021 for the Kumbh Mela. This year the government expects over a million pilgrims a day to bathe in the sacred river. Over 5 million people are expected per day on the most auspicious days – April 12, 14 and 21 – for a total of 100 million celebrants.

The government has issued several directives to control the spread of the disease. Thermal screening checkpoints have been set up, and efforts are being made to sanitize all restrooms and sleeping quarters.

In pics | Rallies, religious gatherings aggravate India's worst COVID-19 surge

Strict protocols for participation in the Kumbh have been issued, including a limited time period of half an hour for each akhara to bathe.

Furthermore, the government has stated that after April 1 all visitors to the Kumbh have to produce evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

However, even before the Kumbh began, the city and neighbouring areas had already emerged as COVID-19 hot spots.

The congregation on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar in Uttarakhand will take place from April 1 to 30, with three "shahi snan" (major bathing) dates on April 12, 14 and 27.