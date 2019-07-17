Kulbhushan Jadhav case verdict LIVE: Expect Pakistan to comply with ICJ's order immediately, says MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

Live now
Jul 17, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
We note that the Court has directed Pakistan to brief Jadhav of his rights, and to provide consular access to him. We expect that Pakistan fulfils these obligations at the earliest, said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict | ICJ Chief Justice Abdulqawi Yusuf has concluded reading out the judgment and has closed the hearing.
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict | The court believes that Pakistan should take all measures at its disposal to make sure that Jadhav is not executed before the conclusion of his trial.
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict | The Court suggests that Pakistan keeps human rights violations in mind while providing effective review and reconsideration to Jadhav's sentence; and it must be non-partisan and performed unconditionally, even if it requires forming legislation.
However, the means to do that is left with Pakistan.
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict | The court suggests that there are two ways of seeking clemency – one from the court and second, from the President. During the oral proceedings, Pakistan had said that fair trial is of cardinal importance and that the option of judicial review is also open.
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict | Jadhav can seek a judicial review against court-martial by Pakistani military court. A military court, however, doesn't necessarily allow judicial review in the case when there have been human rights violations.