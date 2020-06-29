KTU exam 2020 update: Kerala Technical University postpones final semester engineering, supplementary exams scheduled for July 1

The KTU Exam 2020 for the final semesters of engineering and supplementary exams scheduled for July 1 has been postponed by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU). KTU is also called the Kerala Technical University and is an affiliating university for engineering colleges in the state. The University has not announced any fresh dates yet.

The KTU 2020 exams were postponed after representations from students and parents to that effect due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

“Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) semester eight regular and supplementary examinations (including part-time) scheduled from July 1st have been postponed,” KTU said in a statement.

The KTU decision follows similar moves by other major boards like the CBSE and ICSE. Maharashtra has also cancelled all final semester university examinations in all its state universities including those for the first and second-year students.

