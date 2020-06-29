App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KTU exam 2020 update: Kerala Technical University postpones final semester engineering, supplementary exams scheduled for July 1

KTU 2020 exam for final year engineering and supplementary students scheduled for July 1 has been postponed. No news dates have been announced yet.

Representative image
Representative image

The KTU Exam 2020 for the final semesters of engineering and supplementary exams scheduled for July 1 has been postponed by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU). KTU is also called the Kerala Technical University and is an affiliating university for engineering colleges in the state. The University has not announced any fresh dates yet.

The KTU 2020 exams were postponed after representations from students and parents to that effect due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the state.

“Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) semester eight regular and supplementary examinations (including part-time) scheduled from July 1st have been postponed,” KTU said in a statement.

Close

The KTU decision follows similar moves by other major boards like the CBSE and ICSE.  Maharashtra has also cancelled all final semester university examinations in all its state universities including those for the first and second-year students.

related news

Also Read: Kerala SSLC Result 2020 to be announced on June 30

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #Kerala Technical University exam #KTU 2020 exams #KTU Exam 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: How to check Kerala 10th exam results on June 30 via SMS, Saphalam mobile app

Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh units

Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh units

Coronavirus pandemic | Uttarakhand COVID-19 recovery rate climbs to 71%

Coronavirus pandemic | Uttarakhand COVID-19 recovery rate climbs to 71%

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.