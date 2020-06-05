App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 08:32 PM IST

Keventer Agro executes eastern India's 'largest' rooftop solar plant

The 2.15-MW project is expected to yield 2.83 million units of energy, it said.

PTI

The Kolkata based food and beverage company Keventer Agro on June 5 said that it has executed eastern India's "largest" rooftop solar plant project at Barasat in West Bengal.

The plant is spread over two lakh square feet, making it eastern India's largest installation of rooftop solar panel, Keventer Agro claimed.

The company's announcement coincides with World Environment Day.

"We have envisioned a plan to reduce greenhouse gas footprint by 75 per cent by 2025 and use renewable energy as much as possible," Keventer Agro CMD Mayank Jalan said.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Business #India #Keventer Agro #Kolkata #solar plant #west bengal

