App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala govt announces Rs 25 lakh to slain CRPF jawan's family

A state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also took the decision to meet the educational expenses of 44-year-old jawan's two children- son Amandeep (5) and daughter Anamika (8).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Kerala government on February 19 announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family of V V Vasanth Kumar, the CRPF personnel from the state who was killed in the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also took the decision to meet the educational expenses of 44-year-old jawan's two children- son Amandeep (5) and daughter Anamika (8).

Vijayan later told reporters that steps would be taken to make permanent the temporary job of Vasanth's wife Sheena, who is now working as an assistant at the veterinary university.

A new house would be constructed for the grieving family of the slain jawan, hailing from Wayanad district, he said. "The government is sharing the grief over the killing of 40 CRPF personnel who had lost life in the terror attack in Pulwama. One of our brothers, hailing from Wayanad, also was among them," the Chief Minister said.

"We have decided to extend helping hand to his family. For that, the government will give Rs 25 lakh as financial assistance to them--Rs 15 lakh to his wife and 10 lakh to his mother," he said. Forty CRPF personnel were killed on February 14, in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.