Karunanidhi’s life in pictures: A revered artist, chief minister and kingmaker

Fondly called ‘Kalaignar' (artist) by supporters, Karunanidhi served as DMK’s president for 10 terms. Here’s a look at his life in pictures. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi died on August 7, in Chennai. He was 94. Fondly called ‘Kalaignar' (artist) by his supporters, Karunanidhi served as DMK’s president for ten terms. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 Literature and art | Before entering active politics, Karunanidhi worked in the Tamil film industry as a screenwriter. He wrote poems, novels, biographies, historical novels, stage-plays and movie songs. Karunanidhi also contributed to art and architecture. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 Early politics | Karunanidhi entered politics at the age of 14. He was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in the 1957 election. (Image: Reuters) 4/5 Leading Tamil Nadu | He assumed office of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on five occasions. He first became the CM after his mentor CN Annadurai’s death in 1969. Subsequently, he became the CM twice, but did not complete his term. Karunanidhi’s first full term lasted from 1996 to 2001. His last term in power lasted from 2006 to 2011. (Image: Reuters) 5/5 Role at the Centre | The DMK was part of multiple governments in the Centre. The DMK was part of Indira Gandhi’s government between 1980 and 1984 and then from 2004 to 2012, when they abruptly pulled out of the Manmohan Singh-led government. Karunanidhi had also aligned with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee led government from 1999 to 2004. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 7, 2018 07:27 pm