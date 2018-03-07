Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty stabbed in office

Karnataka Lokayukta P Vishwanatha Shetty was stabbed multiple times by a man who went to meet him in his office on Wednesday. He was admitted at hospital and is said to be out of danger.

The accused, who appeared before the Lokayukta in connection with a case, has been nabbed, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told PTI.

"According to information I have, someone claiming to be an advocate had gone to the office and stabbed him," he said.

Shetty, a former Karnataka High Court judge, is out of danger, Reddy said.

"He is in Mallya Hospital... The information I have is he is out of danger... The reason (for the attack) is not known.