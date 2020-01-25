App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Journalist Deepak Chaurasia alleges attack at Shaheen Bagh, FIR registered

The senior reporter, in a tweet, described the incident as one similar to "mob lynching".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Consulting Editor of News Nation TV channel, Deepak Chaurasia, was allegedly attacked by protestors at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on January 24. The senior reporter filed a complaint saying he was beaten up and his camera was snatched by a mob at the protest site.

The Shaheen Bagh police station has registered an FIR under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention against unknown persons).

Chaurasia had earlier shared a video on his Twitter handle which showed him surrounded by protestors, who are seen manhandling him. They are also seen grabbing the camera person in an attempt to snatch away the camera.

The senior reporter, in a tweet, described the incident as one similar to "mob lynching". He said, “I have heard that the Constitution is in danger. I have heard that they are fighting to protect democracy. When I reached Shaheen Bagh to show their fight to the nation, I got nothing short of mob lynching (roughly translated)."

In light of the alleged attack, Yoga Guru Ramdev has cancelled his visit to the Shaheen Bagh area.

A report in India Today states that the Delhi Police advised Ramdev not to visit the site of the protest, and that he cancelled his visit as per their recommendation.

Protestors, mostly women, have been camping at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for 40 days, demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC).



First Published on Jan 25, 2020 02:44 pm

tags #Baba Ramdev #Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) #Deepak Chaurasia #Delhi Police #Shaheen bagh

